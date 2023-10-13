World-famous musicians and actors expressed their support for Palestine in the Israel-Palestine conflict through their social media accounts.

Lebanese actress Lila Abdallah shared videos on her Instagram account showing the destruction in the region following Israel's airstrikes on Gaza.

Abdallah made numerous posts on the topic and issued a global call to support Palestine.

British rapper Lowkey, in his Instagram post, reported that 91 children have been killed in Israel's attacks on Gaza so far.

British singer of Pakistani descent, Zayn Malik, also supported Palestine by sharing his photo on his Instagram account with the caption "Free Palestine."

Palestine supporters

Model Gigi Hadid, whose father is Palestinian, reiterated her support for the Palestinian cause but wrote: "While I have hopes and dreams for Palestinians, none of them include the harm of a Jewish person."

"The terrorizing of innocent people ... does not do any good for the 'Free Palestine' movement. The idea that it does has fueled a painful, decades-long cycle of back-and-forth retaliation ... and helps perpetuate the false idea that being pro-Palestine = antisemitic."

Renowned conductor Daniel Barenboim, who grew up in Israel and has campaigned for peace in the region for decades, said he "fiercely" condemned the Hamas attack on X, formerly Twitter.

But he said the siege of Gaza by Israel "constitutes a policy of collective punishment, which is a violation of human rights."

Israeli supporters

U2 frontman Bono changed the lyrics to the group's hit song "Pride (In the Name of Love") during their residency in Las Vegas on Sunday.

He called for the audience to sing for "those beautiful kids at that music festival," in reference to the hundreds killed and wounded at the Supernova festival.

Madonna posted a video on Instagram featuring footage of the violence, adding: "Watching all of these families and especially children being herded, assaulted and murdered in the streets is Heartbreaking.

"Conflicts can never be resolved with violence. Unfortunately, Humanity does not understand this Universal truth. Has Never Understood it. We live in a World Ravaged by Hate," the singer added.

"I stand with Israel you should too," wrote "Wonder Woman" star Gal Gadot, who is Israeli, on Instagram.

"The world cannot sit on the fence when these horrific acts of terror are happening!"

Oscar-winner Viola Davis said anyone who failed to feel sympathy for the victims of the attack was falling for "propaganda."

"The goal of propaganda is to dehumanize. It works to dehumanize Israelis, and it works to dehumanize Gazans ... this weekend reminded me how widespread it is. Because many people reacted to this violence with justification, not empathy."

Portman, a U.S. Israeli, wrote: "My heart is shattered for the people of Israel."

The Rock said he was "heartbroken, angry and sickened."

"I don't pretend to know everything about the complex conflict in the Middle East," he said.

"Hateful acts of terrorism like these are never justified," he added.