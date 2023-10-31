In a momentous cultural celebration, Chile's Ambassador to Ankara Rodrigo Arcos extended warm congratulations to Türkiye on the occasion of the 100th anniversary of the republic. Speaking passionately about the enduring bond between the two nations, Ambassador Arcos emphasized the cultural exchange that has flourished over nearly a century of diplomatic collaboration.

Chile holds the distinction of being the first Latin American country to recognize Türkiye back in January 1926, and this historical milestone remains a cornerstone in the bilateral relationship. Ambassador Arcos, in an exclusive interview with Anadolu Agency (AA), highlighted the pivotal role Chile played as Türkiye's first Latin American partner, fostering a relationship that has stood the test of time.

Chilean culture has found a warm reception in Türkiye, with Chilean literature and cinema captivating Turkish audiences. Through books and films, the vibrant essence of Chile has been introduced to Turkish enthusiasts, fostering a mutual appreciation for each other's cultural heritage. Furthermore, Turkish culture has found its way into the hearts of Chileans, primarily through engaging Turkish TV series, creating a bridge of understanding and friendship across continents.

The ambassador of Chile in Ankara, Rodrigo Arcos, during an interview with Anadolu Agency (AA) on the 100th anniversary of the Republic of Türkiye, Ankara, Türkiye, Oct. 25, 2023. (AA Photo)

Ambassador Arcos expressed his delight at the deepening relationship, emphasizing the positive impact of the first free trade agreement signed between Türkiye and a Latin American nation, a testament to Chile's commitment to advancing economic collaboration. He noted the ongoing efforts to promote peace in the region, particularly amid global conflicts, underscoring Turkey's pivotal role as a "key country" in these endeavors.

Arcos described Türkiye as a "good friend" and underlined Chile's commitment to strengthening these ties. Notably, he pointed out that Chile was the inaugural Latin American country to establish an embassy in Ankara. Türkiye reciprocated this gesture by opening its first embassy in Latin America and South America in Chile in 1930, marking the beginning of a flourishing cultural exchange.