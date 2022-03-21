Akbank Short Film Festival, which has become the meeting point of cinephiles, is being held for the 18th time between March 2 and March 31 this year. Organized to provide short films with a platform, the festival is presenting all events online.

The festival, for which a total of 2,081 short films from 68 countries applied, comprises of the following sections: “Festival Shorts,” “World Shorts,” “Short to Feature,” “Experiences,” “Documentary Film,” “Perspective,” “Special Screening” and “Forum." The sections will display a total of 81 short and three feature films from 33 countries.

Director Seren Yüce will be the guest of the “Experiences” section this year. An interview with the director and a screening of his award-winning first feature film from the Venice Film Festival, “Majority,” are included in the festival program.

“Short to Feature” will host young director Jacqueline Lentzou, who has filmed many successful films to date. The program with Lentzou comprises an interview with her and screenings of her first feature “Moon, 66 Questions” and award-winning short movies, such as “Hiwa,” “Hector Malot: The Last Day of the Year” and “The End of Suffering (a Proposal).”

In the “Documentary Film” section of the festival, Slovenian director Matjaz Ivanisin will share the documentary film “Playing Men” and the working principles behind it with the festival attendees in an interview.

In the Forum section, there is a short film script contest, which is organized to support short films from the idea stage. A total of 692 scenarios applied for the competition this year, and the best scenario will be determined at the festival among the eight scripts that made it to the finals. Within the scope of the section, screenwriter Nuran Evren Şit will hold a screenplay workshop, and producer Yamaç Okur will hold a project development workshop. The special screening section of the festival is also devoted to short films from France.

For more information, you can visit the official website of Akbank Sanat and Akbank Short Film Festival.