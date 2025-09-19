"Post Truth," the first AI film in history that had a theatrical release, is set for its international premiere at the Warsaw Film Festival (WFF), taking place from Oct. 10 to 19, 2025. Directed by Turkish artist Alkan Avcıoğlu, the film has already sparked strong discussions among film critics ahead of its international launch.

Recognized as one of the most prestigious festivals in the world, Warsaw is categorized as an A-list status, accredited by FIAPF. “Artificial intelligence is entering the world of cinema more and more boldly, often supporting human work in hidden ways, sometimes even replacing it. "Post Truth" uses AI openly to ask fundamental questions about the present and the future of the world and humanity,” said Bartek Pulcyn, the programming director of Warsaw International Film Festival.

A scene from "Post Truth’s" trailer.

As the first AI-generated documentary in history, "Post Truth" arrives at a time when the intersection of AI and cinema is drawing global attention. The English-language feature is expected to ignite curiosity and debate about the future of filmmaking.

Released theatrically in Türkiye this July, Post Truth quickly drew critical acclaim. Leading professional film critics hailed it as a must-see, citing its bold experimentation, visual sophistication and conceptual ambition.

While most AI-generated works face skepticism or hostility, "Post Truth" has been welcomed because it uses AI purposefully, as a conceptual documentary that turns the medium into the message. In doing so, it has won recognition from film festivals and praise from film critics.

Co-written over two years with multidisciplinary artist Vikki Bardot, the script builds a layered narrative through intertextual references to filmmakers including Tarkovsky, Godard, Carpenter and Carax. With its self-reflexive critical voice mimicking information overload, the film explores how technological thinking has led the world to an era where facts don’t matter anymore.

After its international launch in Warsaw, the Turkish production "Post Truth" will continue its festival run across Europe, Asia and beyond. Its U.S. premiere is anticipated for early 2026, bringing the film’s ideas and experimental approach to new audiences.