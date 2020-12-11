The third edition of the International Amity Short Film Festival started today. This year's edition, which is being held online due to the coronavirus pandemic, is dedicated to Turkish folk poet and thinker Yunus Emre.

The three-day event is being organized with the assistance of Turkey's Culture and Tourism Ministry and Anadolu Agency (AA), its global communication partner.

Around 48 short films and three feature films, including three world premieres and 14 Turkish premieres, will be screened this year.

All films can be watched free of cost on the festival's website.

The festival also includes various conferences, interviews and workshops with the final awards ceremony scheduled for Dec. 14.

Ahmet Misbah Demircan, Turkey's deputy culture and tourism minister; Kerem Kınık, head of the Turkish Red Crescent (Kızılay); and Şeref Ateş, president of the Yunus Emre Institute (YEE), are among the dignitaries expected to attend the event.