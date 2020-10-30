Five films, two of which are Turkish, will open for movie lovers at Turkish theaters this week.

'Nasipse Adayız'

The first feature of director, scenarist and actor Ercan Kesal, "Nasipse Adayız" ("You Know Him") presents the story of a man who wants to be a mayor. Starring Nazan Kesal, Selin Yeninci, Inanç Konukçu and Muttalip Müjdeci, the movie was previously screened at the 8th Bosphorus Film Festival. It will also vie at Germany's International Mannheim-Heidelberg Film Festival (IFFMH) between Nov. 12 and Nov. 22.

'Danger Close: The Battle Of Long Tan'

Ercan Kesal's “Nasipse Adayız” (“You Know Him”) had its world premiere at the 49th Rotterdam International Film Festival.

Austria's "Danger Close: The Battle Of Long Tan," directed by Kriv Stenders, tells the story of 108 Austrian and Kiwi soldiers fighting 2,500 Vietnamese soldiers during the Battle of Long Tan in 1966. The action-drama stars Travis Fimmel, Toby Blome, Alexander England, Aaron Glenane and Uli Latukefu.

'Hashtag'

Directed by Başaran Şimşek, "Hashtag" is about six social media influencers and their experiences during a film shoot on a deserted island. The film stars Özüm Çakır, Ela Yörüklü, Gülderen Güler, Burak Çoban and Ergülcan Akıncıoğlu.

"Haunt" is about a group of friends who go to a haunted house.

'Haunt'

The American production "Haunt" is directed by Scott Beck and Bryan Woods, the screenplay team that wrote "A Quiet Place." Starring Katie Stevens, Will Brittain and Lauryn Alisa McClain, the story is about a group of friends that go to a haunted house for Halloween. When they discover that the is building is much more than a place to get frightened, their struggle for survival begins.