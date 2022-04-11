Istanbul Film Festival is hosting cinephiles for the 41st time, with 135 features and 22 short movies, including the latest examples of world cinema, the latest movies by master directors, new discoveries and cult pieces.

After two years of hiatus, the 12-day festival is screening movies from 43 different countries shot by 164 different directors. In addition to the screenings, panels, concerts and special events with the participation of guest directors and actors will also be included in the program.

Organized with the support of the Turkish Ministry of Culture and Tourism, the 41st Istanbul Film Festival's opening ceremony was held at the Cemal Reşit Rey Concert Hall last week. Many movie enthusiasts from Turkey and abroad, especially the crews of the movies to be screened at the festival, attended the ceremony.

Güler Ökten (L) and Meral Çetinkaya, two prominent Turkish actresses during the opening ceremony of 41st Istanbul Film Festival at Cemal Reşit Rey Concert Hall, Istanbul, Turkey, April 7, 2022. (Photo courtesy of Istanbul Foundation for Culture and Arts-IKSV)

The opening ceremony was hosted by Turkish theater actor Cem Davran. Also, plaques of appreciation were presented to institutions and organizations that contributed to the realization of the festival.

The festival highlights an international competition by providing a broad showcase for recent Turkish and international movie productions. It also draws a special interest in world classics, presenting retrospectives and curated sections included in its program, which forms the most comprehensive film festival in Turkey.

World-famous directors, actors and actresses visited the festival in former years, such as Gerard Depardieu, John Malkovich, Sophia Loren, Krzysztof Kieslowski, Tony Gatlif and Gus Van Sant.

The festival will run until Apr. 19.