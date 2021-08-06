Turkish cinemas are offering five movies of various genres, from horror to action to cinephiles, this week.

‘Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origin’

Directed by Robert Schwentke, “Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins" stars Henry Golding, Samara Weaving, Ursula Corbero, Andrew Koji and Peter Mensah. The film tells the story of Snake Eyes, one of the beloved characters of the "G.I. Joe" cinematic universe.

A still shot from “Still Here.”

Snake Eyes finds a new home for himself and becomes a deadly ninja after joining a Japanese clan. The science fiction production, which was written by Evan Spiliotopoulos, aims to attract action and adventure enthusiasts.

‘Still Here’

Starring Johnny Whitworth, Maurice McRae, Zazie Beetz and Afton Williamson in the lead roles, “Still Here” is directed by Vlad Feier.

The very first feature film of Romanian filmmaker Feier reveals how both the police and the press are indifferent to certain events relating to a girl who goes missing.

‘Never Gonna Snow Again’

Co-directed by Malgorzata Szumowska and Michal Englert, “Never Gonna Snow Again” tells the story of a masseur who changes the life of his customers. The German, Holland and poland coproduction stars Alec Utgoff, Maja Ostaszewska, Agata Kulesza, Weronika Rosati and Katarzyna Figura.

A still shot shows Alec Utgoff as Zhenia in "Never Gonna Snow Again."

On a foggy morning in a major Eastern European city, a mysterious man appears carrying a bed with him. This man practices magical and hypnotic techniques to obtain a residence permit and works as a masseur in a suburban estate.

‘The Green Knight’

Directed by David Lowery, “The Green Knight” stars Dev Patel, Alicia Vikander, Joel Edgerton, Sarita Choudhury and Sean Harris in the lead roles.

The movie, crafted with fantastical elements, is adapted from the anonymous epic poem of Sir Gawain and the Green Knight. King Arthur's headstrong nephew Sir Gawain embarks on a daring quest to confront the Green Knight, a mysterious giant who appears at Camelot. Risking his head, he sets off on an epic adventure to prove himself before his family and court.

A still shot from "The Green Knight.”

‘Sororal’

Starring Amanda Woodhams, Nicola Bartlett, Austin Castiglione and Liam Graham, “Sororal” is the horror and thriller of the week. Directed by Sam Barrett, the movie focuses on the story of a girl who realizes that the paintings she draws are linked to a series of murders.

A young woman named Cassie has terrible dreams and starts to transfer them onto a canvas. After realizing that what she draws are murders committed in real life, her friends and family members also start to die one by one. Cassie must confront her past to stop the murders and save herself from this nightmare.