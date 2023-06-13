Renowned actor Steve Buscemi, known for his collaborations with acclaimed director Quentin Tarantino, has been confirmed to play the lead role in Turkish director Tolga Karaçelik's upcoming film, titled "The Shallow Tale of a Writer Who Decided To Write about A Serial Killer."

The dark comedy, which marks Karaçelik's fourth feature film, boasts a stellar cast including Golden Globe-winning actor Steve Buscemi, celebrated for his performances in masterpieces such as "Reservoir Dogs," "Fargo" and "The Big Lebowski." Joining him are Britt Lower, who recently made waves with the series "Severance," and John Magaro, known for his compelling role in the critically acclaimed "Past Lives," which garnered attention at the Sundance and Berlin film festivals.

"The Shallow Tale of A Writer Who Decided To Write About A Serial Killer" centers around the perplexing friendship between a writer grappling with the turmoil of a divorce and a retired serial killer who acts as a consultant for the murders the writer pens in his latest book. This intriguing storyline promises a unique blend of suspense, dark humor and unexpected twists.

Tolga Karaçelik, the visionary filmmaker behind the internationally recognized films "Gişe Memuru" ("Toll Booth") and "Sarmaşık" ("Ivy") achieved further acclaim with his third feature film, "Butterflies," which earned him the prestigious World Cinema Grand Jury Prize at the 2018 Sundance Film Festival. Now, with his latest project, Karaçelik is poised to captivate audiences once again with his distinctive storytelling and directorial style.