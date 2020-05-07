During these days as we spend time at home, Akbank Sanat has taken the excitement of shooting short films indoors. With the online "Akbank Stay-At-Home Short Film Competition" to be held from May 4 to June 4, the platform promises filmmakers a brand-new experience.

To participate in the contest, filmmakers must follow the @akbanksanat Instagram page and share at least two, and at most five, minutes of short films they have shot since April 1, on their own Instagram accounts with the hashtag #akbankevdekısafilm, mentioning @akbanksanat.

The jury members of the competition include director, screenwriter and producer Selim Evci, advertising director Fatih Kızılgök, Akbank Sanat Social Media Manager Sami Kısaoğlu, Akbank Sanat Communication and Press Manager Çağla Demiralp, TBWA Istanbul Distribution Company Creative Director Arkın Kahyaoğlu and TBWA Istanbul copywriter Vehbi Bozdağ. The results will be announced on June 22 at 5 p.m. on Akbank Sanat Social Media channels.

At the end of the contest, the grand prize winner will receive a Lomo'Instant Automat Camera and Lenses (Playa Jardín Edition) li850b, while the second and third place winners will be awarded a Diana Instant Square Cameras with Flash dsq700 and a Lomo'Instant Automat Camera (Playa Jardín Edition) li150b camera, respectively. Five other participants will also receive annual MUBI cinema platform memberships.