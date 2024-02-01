Alec Baldwin entered a plea of not guilty to manslaughter charges related to the tragic shooting of a cinematographer during the filming of a low-budget Western, as revealed in court documents on Wednesday.

The U.S. actor had been due to appear in a New Mexico court on Thursday for an arraignment, but he waived that appearance in a document in which he also entered his plea.

Baldwin, a producer and star of the period piece "Rust," was charged again last month for his role in the 2021 killing of Halyna Hutchins.

He was holding a Colt .45 when it discharged a live round, killing Hutchins and wounding director Joel Souza.

Baldwin has repeatedly denied responsibility, insisting he did not pull the trigger on the gun, which should not have been loaded with a live round.