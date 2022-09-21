The 33rd Ankara Film Festival will be held with the contribution of the Ministry of Culture and Tourism on Nov. 3-11 this year. The festival will welcome Latvian animator Signe Baumane, who drew attention with her new movie "My Love Affair With Marriage" at the world festivals, as the guest of this year's edition.

Signe Baumane.

Baumane, one of today's master animation filmmakers, will be attending the festival in Ankara with a selection comprising of her short films and two feature films along with a special presentation. While Baumane will meet cinephiles at the festival, her latest film "My Love Affair With Marriage" will also have its Türkiye premiere in Ankara. The production tells the story of Zelma who grew up trying to find the perfect love. It had its world premiere at the Tribeca Film Festival, its European premiere at the Annecy International Animated Film Festival and won the Jury Distinction Award.

Baumane's first feature film, "Rocks In My Pockets," will meet the audience at the Ankara Film Festival. At the same time, there will be a special presentation of Baumane within the scope of the program, which will feature a selection of original short films by her. The artist, who describes sexuality, love, family and women's issues with her unique humor, as well as depictions of women who oppose social pressures in her films, shows the line between reality and surreal with a fine mastery.