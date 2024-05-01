Anne Hathaway, an acclaimed Hollywood actress, celebrated a significant personal milestone as she announced her five-year sobriety journey. The revelation first came to light during an appearance on the "Ellen DeGeneres Show" in 2018, where she articulated her decision to abstain from alcohol, citing her desire to be fully present for her young son.

In a recent interview with The New York Times, Hathaway delved into her health and the nuances of entering her forties. "There are so many other things I identify as milestones. I don’t normally talk about it, but I am over five years sober," she disclosed. "That feels like a milestone to me. Forty feels like a gift."

Reflecting on the uncertainty of life, Hathaway remarked, "The fact of the matter is I hesitate at calling things ‘middle age’ simply because I can be a semantic stickler and I could get hit by a car later today. We don’t know if this is middle age. We don’t know anything."

The conversation with The New York Times also veered into Hathaway's professional ventures. Amid discussions about her latest movie, "The Idea of You," which premieres on Prime Video on May 2, she dropped a tantalizing hint about the possibility of a third installment in the beloved "Princess Diaries" franchise.