The 11th International Antakya Film Festival has been flooded with film submissions, with the selection committee noting that nearly 400 films have applied.

Scheduled to run from Oct. 13 to 19 in Antakya, one of the cities severely affected by the Feb. 6 earthquakes, the festival received numerous film submissions from Türkiye and around the world, according to the festival's president, Mehmet Oflazoğlu.

Oflazoğlu also conveyed heartfelt appreciation for the remarkable interest and participation, despite the challenging circumstances. He acknowledged the sorrow brought about by the recent earthquake but also stressed the resilient spirit of the community.

The festival's history, dating back to its inception in 2013, reflects a commitment to fostering cultural exchange and artistic celebration. This year, in the face of adversity, the event is adapting to the circumstances by relocating to tent and container camps, situated in the very same location where it has traditionally unfolded. The aim is to leverage the potency of artistic expression to inspire and instill a sense of positivity, transcending the immediate rubble and devastation.

While local authorities and administrators are working diligently to provide the necessary resources, the ultimate success of the festival's mission lies in the collaborative efforts of various sectors. The organizers have expressed optimism that, during these trying times, both public and private entities will unite in support of this endeavor, recognizing the potential for art to facilitate healing and renewal.