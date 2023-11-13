A biopic on Elon Musk is in the works at A24, with acclaimed director Darren Aronofsky set to helm the project, as confirmed by Variety.

The screenplay will be based on Walter Isaacson's authorized biography of the controversial tech mogul, published in September. A24 emerged victorious in a competitive bidding war among studios and filmmakers for the rights to Isaacson's book.

Aronofsky, known for his surreal filmmaking style with psychological elements, directed last year's Oscar contender "The Whale." His notable works include "Requiem for a Dream" (2000), "Black Swan" (2010) and "Mother!" (2017).

Elon Musk, who gained prominence with the founding of SpaceX in 2002 and early investments in Tesla, is a key figure in the tech and automotive industries. Musk, the former chairperson and CEO of Tesla, faced controversy in 2018 when he stepped down amid a lawsuit by the SEC. More recently, Musk made headlines by purchasing Twitter for $44 billion, renaming it X. His management of the platform has stirred controversy, including layoffs, user charges for verification and changes to shared links.

Musk, currently the world's wealthiest person, acknowledged the biopic news on X, expressing approval of Aronofsky's involvement: "Glad Darren is doing it. He is one of the best."