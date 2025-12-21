The third installment in director James Cameron’s “Avatar” series racked up an estimated $345 million in global box office sales in its opening weekend, distributor Walt Disney announced Sunday.

The estimated sales for "Avatar: Fire and Ash" landed in line with pre-weekend forecasts of at least $340 million.

U.S. and Canadian box offices accounted ⁠for $88 million of the total, Disney said.

Zoe Saldana and Sam Worthington voice the lead characters in the "Avatar" series, the story of a clan ‌of 9-foot-tall blue people known as Na'vi who are forced to fight to protect their family ‍and their planet.

The first "Avatar" film, ‍released in ‍2009, leads all-time box ⁠office charts ‍with $2.9 billion in global ticket sales. The 2022 sequel "Avatar: The Way of Water" ranks ⁠third ‌with $2.3 billion.