The comedy horror film "Beetlejuice Beetlejuice" had a strong showing in its second weekend out, taking in $51.7 million and again helping shock new life into North American theaters, industry watchers said Sunday.

The long-awaited Tim Burton follow-up to the popular 1988 original saw a drop from last weekend's sensational $110 million opening, but the film easily outperformed Hollywood's other offerings for the Friday-through-Sunday period.

Michael Keaton again incarnates the creepily hilarious title character in a cast including "Beetlejuice" veterans Winona Ryder and Catherine O'Hara, plus newcomers Justin Theroux, Monica Bellucci and Willem Dafoe.

Far back in second place was "Speak No Evil," a new psychological horror film from Blumhouse and Universal Pictures, taking in $11.5 million.

"This is a solid opening for a new horror film," said analyst David A. Gross of Franchise Entertainment Research, adding that reviews and audience scores "are excellent."

James McAvoy and Mackenzie Davis star in the remake of a Danish movie. An American family invited to stay in a remote British farmhouse soon learns their seemingly gracious hosts are actually serial killers.

Third place went to the superhero comedy "Deadpool & Wolverine," at $5.2 million. Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman are starring in the Disney/Marvel film, which has taken in a huge $621.5 million domestically in eight weeks out.

Fourth was another new release, the political mockumentary "Am I Racist?" from Daily Wire Studios and SDG Releasing, at $4.8 million. Conservative commentator Matt Walsh goes undercover to attend anti-racism workshops and crash intellectual dinner parties in a provocative critique of political correctness.

And in fifth - down two spots but still performing well for a political biopic - was "Reagan" from ShowBiz Direct and MJM Entertainment, at $2.8 million. Dennis Quaid portrays the 40th U.S. president.