The Berlin Film Festival said Thursday that it had decided to "disinvite" five far-right politicians from its opening next week after a firestorm of criticism and threats of red-carpet protests.

The Berlinale, which relies heavily on public funding, had earlier resisted pressure to bar the representatives of Alternative for Germany (AfD) from the Feb. 15 gala, citing "protocol" dictating that it include democratically elected officials.

But it said an "intense discussion in the cultural sector," which had included an open letter from more than 200 film professionals strongly criticizing the festival, prompted it to change course.

"Today, the directors of the Berlinale have decided to disinvite the five previously invited AfD politicians," it said in a statement.

The Berlinale, Europe's first major cinema showcase of the year, serves as a launchpad for hundreds of movies from around the world, drawing A-list stars and respected international auteurs.

Organizers said the uproar over the far-right guests had "made it very clear how much the commitment to a free, tolerant society and standing against right-wing extremism are part of the Berlinale's DNA."

Now in its 74th year and traditionally the most politically minded of the big film festivals, the Berlinale said it had long opposed "all forms of right-wing extremism."

It said members of the AfD, which is polling at about 20% nationally, stood for "immigration restrictions and mass deportations, homophobic, queer-hostile and racist remarks, as well as severe historical revisionism."

Created in 2013 as an anti-euro outfit before morphing into an anti-immigration party, the AfD is enjoying a resurgence as Germany struggles with a surge in migration and a weak economy.

Revelations last month that AfD members discussed mass deportation plans for immigrants and "non-assimilated citizens" have drawn hundreds of thousands of people to protests in recent weeks and sparked debate over whether the party should be banned.

Citizens groups had threatened protests outside the festival opening if AfD representatives had been in attendance.

The Berlinale this year picked Kenyan-Mexican actor Lupita Nyong'o, its first black jury president, to award its top prizes.

U.S. director Martin Scorsese is due in Berlin to collect the festival's Honorary Golden Bear, a lifetime achievement award.