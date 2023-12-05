Christopher Nolan, the director behind cinematic gems like “Oppenheimer,” “Dunkirk” and “Interstellar,” is set to receive a British Film Institute Fellowship (BFI) in recognition of his innovative storytelling techniques.

This important award, usually given to experienced actors and filmmakers, is being presented to Nolan at what seems to be the peak of his career.

Being awarded a BFI Fellowship is a mark of honor and recognition for outstanding contributions to film and television. It acknowledges the recipient’s significant impact on the industry through acting, directing, producing, writing or other influential roles.

Upon learning of his induction into the BFI Fellowship, the 53-year-old expressed his delight, stating, “I am thrilled and honored to be accepting a BFI fellowship from an organization so dedicated to preserving both cinema’s history, as well as its future.”

The BFI commended Nolan, who is a dual citizen of the U.S. and the U.K., for his unwavering dedication to pushing the limits of large-scale filmmaking while upholding a deep respect for the history of the medium and the cinematic tradition in the citation that accompanied the fellowship award.

Tim Richards, the BFI chair, will host the official fellowship presentation at the dinner on Feb. 14 of the following year.

In 2002, Christopher Nolan’s film career began its Oscar journey with “Memento.” This marked the start of many Oscar nominations for Nolan’s films; in 2010, “Inception” had eight nominations and triumphed in four categories.

Nolan’s directorial prowess was recognized in 2017 with his first Oscar nomination for Best Director for “Dunkirk,” a film portraying the evacuation of Allied forces from Dunkirk during World War II.