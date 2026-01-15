Hollywood star Bradley Cooper and his mother, Gloria Campano, have revealed their fondness for Turkish television, with Cooper praising the performances of popular actors Demet Özdemir and Can Yaman.

Cooper discussed the family's unexpected obsession during an appearance on "The Joe Rogan Experience" podcast. He said his Italian American mother became a devoted fan of the 2018 Turkish series "Erkenci Kuş," which stars Özdemir and Yaman.

“My mom loves Turkish series. She started watching during the pandemic and now she’s addicted,” Cooper said. “She really loves 'Erkenci Kuş.' She’s watched episodes at least four times. I think there are around 360 episodes. She goes on viewing marathons.”

The actor noted that his mother watches the series in Turkish with English subtitles. When a scene from the show appeared on the podcast screen, Cooper pointed out Yaman, saying, “Yes, that’s him!” He added that his mother calls Yaman “the best actor in the world.”

Cooper also shared his own impressions of Turkish dramas. “The show is really good. The actors, both male and female, are very talented,” he said.

Reflecting on the famously long gaze scenes common in Turkish series, he added: “When my mom stayed with me in New York, she’d go downstairs and just watch a single scene for hours. Turkish TV is really an art form.”