In the realm of action movies, Bruce Willis continues to reign supreme, as John McTiernan's classic "Die Hard" has been crowned the greatest action film of all time.

In a poll conducted by Showcase Cinemas, attended by 2,000 participants, the 1988 film emerged as the clear winner, securing 18% of the votes.

"Die Hard," in which Willis portrays the resilient detective, John McClane, captivated audiences and critics alike upon its release. The film's gripping storyline, intense action sequences and Willis' charismatic performance have solidified its place as an action cinema legend.

Securing the second spot with 15% of the votes is Steven Spielberg's iconic "Raiders of the Lost Ark," the inaugural film of the Indiana Jones series. The adventurous exploits of Indiana Jones have left an indelible mark on the genre, making it a worthy contender for the title of the best action film.

Coming in at third place with 13% of the votes is the adrenaline-fueled aerial masterpiece, "Top Gun." This high-octane film, featuring Tom Cruise as a skilled fighter pilot, resonates with audiences decades after its release.

Claiming the fourth position with 12% of the votes is "Terminator 2: Judgment Day," the thrilling sci-fi sequel that showcases Arnold Schwarzenegger's iconic portrayal of the Terminator. It's groundbreaking special effects and gripping narrative have solidified its status as a beloved action film.

Rounding out the top five with 11% of the votes is the epic historical drama "Gladiator." Starring Russell Crowe, this film offers a captivating blend of action, drama and spectacle set in the Roman Empire.

Jon Dixon, the spokesperson for Showcase Cinemas, remarked on the enduring popularity of action films, stating, "Action movies are an integral part of the cinematic experience and 62% of our poll participants affirmed it is the most thrilling genre to watch on the big screen."

Despite his recent retirement due to health issues, 68-year-old Bruce Willis remains an iconic figure in the world of action cinema. Having been recognized with prestigious awards such as Emmys and Golden Globes, Willis bravely shared his diagnosis of frontotemporal dementia last year.