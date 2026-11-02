Onlookers craned their necks outside an ornate palace chamber, peering through the doors at four women in silk robes and jade hairpins acting out a court intrigue. ​One consort slapped another across the face, the director called for ​another ⁠take, and the cast huddled over their phones. Then they started laughing.

But the scene was not for a television drama.

The women were friends who had traveled more than 1,500 kilometers (932 miles) to star in their own production at Hengdian World Studios, the sprawling complex in eastern China known as "China's Hollywood" where many of the country's period dramas are filmed.

The studio has expanded into experiential tourism, allowing visitors to shoot their own scenes on sets ranging from a replica of Beijing's Forbidden City to old Shanghai streets used in professional productions.

Since the experience launched in August, Hengdian said more than 2,000 people ⁠had ⁠taken part, with bookings full on most days, particularly during weekends and holidays.

"During the National Day holiday, I shoot from morning until dark, and there are still guests we can't fit in,” said Wang Weili, a director who once filmed 20 groups in a single day.

The attraction reflects a broader shift in Chinese consumer spending.

A film crew member, and a performer dressed in traditional Chinese attire look at their smartphones during a break at Hengdian World Studios in Dongyang, Zhejiang province, China, Oct. 29, 2026. (Reuters Photo)

While a slowing economy and prolonged property slump have weighed on purchases of everything from luxury goods to home furnishings, consumers have continued to spend on travel, entertainment and experiences, fueling ⁠demand for immersive attractions such as live-action role-playing games, historical re-enactments and interactive film shoots.

"When I was a kid, I loved playing director and getting the other children to act out scenes,” said Clare Huang, who ​was playing an empress in her group's palace drama.

"I've always enjoyed this kind of thing, ​so today a few of us girls get to see what it feels like.”

For 388 yuan ($55) each, Huang and her friends got their hair and makeup ⁠done, costumes, ‌a 30-minute ‌directed shoot and a 90-second edited video. Guests can choose from ⁠more than 20 scripts, most involving palace intrigue, romance ‌or betrayal.

Another customer, Xie, a 28-year-old influencer who gave only her family name, traveled to Hengdian after seeing ​videos of the shoots on social ⁠media. She paid 498 yuan ($70) for a solo session based on ⁠an original script.

"We don't have proms in China, so now people go out ⁠in costume instead,” Xie said. "Everyone ​is willing to dress up a bit more boldly and show themselves in the best way they can.”