Chris Evans, Javier Bardem and Maya Rudolph are just a few of the celebrity actors set to present at the Oscars on March 15.

The show's executive producers revealed a new batch of presenters Thursday, including "One Battle After Another” star Chase Infiniti, who was overlooked for a best actress nomination this year, Demi Moore and Kumail Nanjiani. They join the previously announced group of last year's best actor winners Adrien Brody and Mikey Madison and supporting actor winners Kieran Culkin and Zoe Saldaña, who will also present trophies at the 98th annual Academy Awards.

More presenters will be announced over the next two weeks for the March 15 ceremony, which will be hosted by Conan O'Brien. The show will air live on ABC beginning at 7 p.m. Eastern/4 p.m. Pacific.

Last year's show saw Saldaña, Madison and Culkin become first-time Oscar winners. Brody won his second-best actor trophy, for his role in "The Brutalist.”

"Sinners” is this year's leading nominee, breaking the record for most nominations by a single film with 16.

The Oscars frequently have the previous year's winners present Oscar trophies in the acting categories.

This year's nominees for best actress are Jessie Buckley for "Hamnet,” Rose Byrne for "If I Had Legs I’d Kick You,” Renate Reinsve for "Sentimental Value,” Emma Stone for "Bugonia” and Kate Hudson for "Song Sung Blue.”

The best actor nominees are Timothée Chalamet for "Marty Supreme,” Leonardo DiCaprio for "One Battle After Another,” Ethan Hawke for "Blue Moon,” Michael B. Jordan for "Sinners” and Wagner Moura for "The Secret Agent.”

In the supporting actor categories, the nominees are Jacob Elordi for "Frankenstein,” Sean Penn and Benicio del Toro for "One Battle After Another,” Stellan Skarsgård for "Sentimental Value” and Delroy Lindo for "Sinners.”

The supporting actress nominees are Elle Fanning and Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas for "Sentimental Value,” Amy Madigan for "Weapons,” Wunmi Mosaku for "Sinners” and Teyana Taylor for "One Battle After Another.”

The show will feature live performances of best song nominees "Golden,” from "KPop Demon Hunters,” and "I Lied to You,” from "Sinners.”