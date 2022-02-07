The documentary that tells the life story of Fadime Kayacı, known locally as "Robinson Granny" because she lived alone for 38 years despite the harsh winter conditions in the highlands of Turkey's northern Trabzon province, was awarded 8 prizes in film festivals in Turkey, the United States, Germany and Italy.

Kayacı, who is an 88-year-old resident of the Tonya district of Trabzon, said she is very proud and happy since the documentary titled "The unknown story of Fatma Kayacı," supported by Turkey's Culture and Tourism Ministry, won the awards.

Her nephew, Ali Haydar Kayacı, who came to stay with her in 1984, had a seizure. At the time, Fadime, who was collecting grass in the highlands, found the dead body of her nephew when she returned home.

Kayacı was very sad about the death of her nephew, who was buried in the plateau. She did not want to return to her village after this incident despite the insistence of her relatives. Kayacı made Karakısrak Plateau, where no one is left in the winter season, her home.

Director Orhan Tekeoğlu and his producer wife Nurhan Tekeoğlu made a documentary on Kayacı's life. In the documentary the couple shot in about a month, Kayacı was in front of the camera and talked about the difficult life and her daily struggle to survive on the plateau.

"The documentary of my life alone in the highlands won an award. I had a cow when the documentary was shot. Now I only have cats and dogs. I am proud that the documentary won an award," Kayacı said.

Kayacı also won first place in the "The Most Admired Housewife" survey conducted in the district in 2011.