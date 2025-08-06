The hit Turkish historical drama "Establishment Osman" ("Kuruluş Osman"), which captivated audiences across six successful seasons on ATV and consistently topped ratings in Türkiye, is now expanding its global reach. Following its impressive international success, the series is set to make its debut in Spain.

Thanks to a distribution deal between ATV and Atresmedia, one of Spain's leading media groups, "Establishment Osman" will be broadcast under the title Imperio on the La Sexta channel. The show premieres on Aug. 6 during prime time and will continue to air every Wednesday evening.

Already broadcast in nearly 100 countries, "Establishment Osman" has established a strong international fan base. Its compelling storyline, cinematic production quality and powerful characters have earned it over 30 international awards, including “Best Series” at the Venice TV Awards.

With its Spanish launch, "Establishment Osman" continues to solidify its reputation as a globally celebrated series – now aiming to win the hearts of Spanish viewers as well.