The record-breaking series "Kuruluş Osman" ("Establishment Osman") on ATV continues to strengthen its cast for the new season. In a statement shared on Bozdağ Film’s social media account, it was announced that the character Orhan Bey will be portrayed by Mert Yazıcıoğlu.

The announcement, published in both Turkish and English, included the following words: “A new era beginning with Orhan! Mert Yazıcıoğlu will portray Orhan Bey, the son of Osman Bey. Welcome, Mert Yazıcıoğlu!”

This development was met with great excitement by the fans of the series.

Who is Mert Yazıcıoğlu?

Mert Yazıcıoğlu was born on May 10, 1993, in Istanbul. He has one older brother. After graduating from a regular high school, he continued his education at Istanbul Aydın University's Faculty of Business Administration. He had to pause his studies in his second year.

When he visited a TV series set where a friend was acting, he caught the acting bug. He first connected with Cast 33, owned by Sumru Onat and then met Ümit Çırak. He started taking acting lessons at the 3 Mota Training Workshop from him. After several audition tapes, he appeared as a guest in the film "Dedemin İnsanları" ("My Grandfather's People") in 2011 and the TV series "Kayıp Şehir" ("Lost City"). He also played in 2018's "İyi Oyun" ("Good Game").

What is 'Kuruluş Osman' about?

Osman Bey relocates his tribe to Yenişehir, where he lays the foundations for the state he plans to establish. One of the steps taken toward this goal will be the establishment of a "divan" (council). The "toy" (traditional assembly) that gathered only in urgent matters will now be a thing of the past.

Osman Bey will convene the "divan" with the Beys (tribal leaders) for consultations. However, this "divan" will also become a stage for those who appear as friends but are actually enemies, trying to weaken Osman Bey from within.

As Osman Bey advances with the goal of state-building, he will face increasingly formidable enemies. While struggling against internal enemies disguised as friends, he will also enter into conflict with Byzantium externally. Osman Bey has set his target: the conquest of Marmara Hisarı, which will open the path to Bursa and Iznik.