Producers have announced that filming for Alec Baldwin's movie "Rust" will resume 18 months after it was suspended due to the unfortunate shooting incident that resulted in the death of the cinematographer on set.

Hollywood star Baldwin was holding a Colt .45 gun during rehearsals for the film in the southwestern state of New Mexico when it discharged, killing Halyna Hutchins and wounding director Joel Souza.

Baldwin was charged with manslaughter and has pleaded not guilty.

Principal photography will resume this Thursday at a new location in the northern U.S. state of Montana.

"The production will continue to use union crew members and will bar any use of working weapons and any form of ammunition," said Melina Spadone, attorney for Rust Movie Productions, in a statement to Agence France-Presse (AFP).

"Live ammunition is – and always was – prohibited on set."

Producers announced in February that the low-budget Western would resume production this spring, with the deceased cinematographer's widower, Matthew Hutchins, serving as an executive producer.

Baldwin agreed to terms with the New Mexico court that will allow him to complete filming of the movie, including banning his using guns or drinking alcohol.

Director Souza, who is also returning, said, "Though bittersweet, I am grateful that a brilliant and dedicated new production team joining former cast and crew are committed to completing what Halyna and I started."

"My every effort on this film will be devoted to honoring Halyna's legacy and making her proud. It is a privilege to see this through on her behalf."

A documentary covering Halyna Hutchins's life and the film's completion will also be made.

Baldwin – a co-producer and lead actor – and the film's armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, who was responsible for the weapon on set, are facing charges of voluntary manslaughter.

They face up to 18 months in jail and a $5,000 fine if found guilty. A weeks-long preliminary hearing is set to begin in early May.

Baldwin, 65, repeatedly said the crew told him the gun was not loaded.

Dave Halls, the film's safety coordinator and assistant director, handed Baldwin the loaded gun, agreed with a plea deal with prosecutors, and was sentenced to six months probation last month.

The accident sent shockwaves through Hollywood and led to calls for a total ban on real guns on set. However, industry experts have said stringent safety rules are already in place but were ignored.