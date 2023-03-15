The unorthodox Turkish thriller film "Flight 811" depicts the events that took place on a plane departing from Istanbul to New York and spent its first week at the box office, receiving positive feedback from the audience.

The film's producer, Ahmet Edebali, told Anadolu Agency (AA) that the preparation process for the shooting lasted a year.

Edebali, emphasizing that most of the film took place inside a plane, said: "It is a difficult task to maintain tension to the fullest extent in a single location, but I think the film achieved the motive. We completed the filming in Istanbul in 21 days, and most of it was shot on an airplane set."

"We received very positive feedback on the film. Everyone who watched it says that it is a very good and authentic one. I hope we will be seeing it on digital platforms after the theaters," he added.

Meanwhile, actress Burcu Kara, who played the role of Azra in the film, shared that the film has a style and content that has never been seen before in Türkiye.

"I really wanted to play a double-layered character that conveys multiple emotions. That's why I was very excited. It is a story that takes place inside an airplane. My character, Azra seems very normal at first. Everything starts with a very nice travel plan, however, nothing turns out as per plan," Kara shared about her character.

"There are many digital platforms now, yet very few productions and scripts I can watch or continue watching. As an audience, the film's flow is quite gripping. There are both strong emotions and tension that grip the audience. It's a different experiment for the cinematography in Türkiye. I recommend it to all cinemagoers," she added.

Similarly, another protagonist, Yosi Mizrahi, highlighted that single-location productions are not shot much in Turkish cinema. It is "one of the reasons for accepting the offer as it was not like the characters he previously played or projects he participated in."

Mizrahi shared that he initially thought shooting on an airplane would be a real challenge however his apprehensions faded away after he saw the prepared film set.

The film narrates the story of events that took place on the 811 flight, revolving around characters Azra and Cengiz who set out to take a $2 million emerald abroad.

Unfortunately, surprising series of events begin to take place during the journey after suspicious death occurs on the plane taking off from Istanbul to New York.