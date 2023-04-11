The Turkish Film Festival, which aims to contribute to economic and cultural exchange between Turkish and German society through the art of cinema, introduces the best examples of Turkish cinema to a large audience in Germany.

The festival, organized by the Intercultural Transfer Association, Hessen State Ministry of Culture and Integration, the Frankfurt Metropolitan Municipality, and the Consulate General of Türkiye in Frankfurt, will meet cinema-goers for the 23rd time in Frankfurt between June 11-16.

Festival President Hüseyin Sıtkı announced that this year, in addition to the "Feature Film Competition," "Inter-University Short Film Competition," and "Documentary Film Competition," a new "Screenplay Competition" has been launched within the festival, in collaboration with Türkiye's project partner, the Turkish Cinema and Audiovisual Culture Foundation (TÜRSAK).

A still shot from "Ballade von der weißen Kuh" (Photo courtesy of Frankfurt International Turkish Film Festival)

A new category

Before beginning his remarks at the 23rd Frankfurt International Turkish Film Festival, festival president Hüseyin Sıtkı conveyed his profound grief for the Feb. 6 earthquake that occurred in southeastern Türkiye, causing devastation in nearly 11 provinces as well as Syria.

Sıtkı stated that as Turks living in Germany, they share the pain of the people who lost everything in the earthquake and work to provide all possible support, wishing mercy for the deceased and urgent healing for the injured.

Sıtkı also mentioned the festival details, highlighting that this year, in addition to the "11th Feature Film Competition" with the eyes of German filmmakers, the "National Documentary Film Competition," and the 15th Turkish and German Inter-University Short Film Competition, applications were also received for the "Screenplay Competition" for the first time. Sıtkı emphasized that this year, 38 Turkish feature films, 116 documentaries, and 65 Turkish and 24 German short films were accepted for the festival, as well as 18 projects for the "Screenplay Competition," a new category in the festival.

Festival

The Frankfurt International Turkish Film Festival is an important cultural event that has been taking place in Frankfurt since 2014. The festival showcases a variety of films from Turkish filmmakers, including feature films, documentaries, and short films. The festival is designed to promote Turkish cinema and culture to a broader audience and to foster a greater understanding and appreciation of Turkish art and storytelling.

A team of dedicated volunteers passionate about Turkish cinema and culture organizes the festival. Each year, the festival attracts a large and diverse audience of film enthusiasts, industry professionals, and members of the Turkish community in Frankfurt and the surrounding region. In addition to film screenings, the festival includes panel discussions, Q&A sessions with filmmakers and actors, and other cultural events.

One of the key goals of the Frankfurt International Turkish Film Festival is to showcase the diversity of Turkish cinema and to provide a platform for emerging Turkish filmmakers. As a result, the festival has helped to launch the careers of many talented filmmakers and has contributed to the growing popularity of Turkish cinema on the international stage.