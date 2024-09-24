Gary Oldman, who played Sirius Black in the "Harry Potter" films, recently discussed the new "Harry Potter" TV series that is currently in development. The acclaimed actor is open to participating but hopes to take on a different character.

The beloved "Harry Potter" series, based on J.K. Rowling's novels, is being transformed into a television show set to debut in 2026, produced by HBO.

In an interview with IndieWire, Oldman hinted at the possibility of joining the cast, though he hasn’t been approached yet. He speculated: “I bet it will be a completely new cast. Maybe in a few years, I could play Dumbledore.” Reflecting on his role as Sirius, he said: “I love Sirius. He wasn’t there enough. He showed up and then his role ended quickly.”

Daniel Radcliffe's take

The original Harry Potter, Daniel Radcliffe, also weighed in on the new series. He mentioned: “From what I understand, they want to create a fresh start in the Harry Potter universe. I’m sure the creators will find a way to do that, but they won’t include adult Harry. I have no intention of being part of the series, either. But I wish them all the best. I’m excited to pass the torch to someone else, though I don’t need to do that physically.”