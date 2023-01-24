Actors Riz Ahmed and Allison Williams announced the 2023 Oscar nominees in Beverly Hills, California.
The nominees for best supporting actress are: Angela Bassett, "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”; Hong Chau, "The Whale”; Kerry Condon, "The Banshees of Inisherin”; Jamie Lee Curtis, "Everything Everywhere All at Once”; Stephanie Hsu, "Everything Everywhere All at Once.”
The nominees for best supporting actor are: Brian Tyree Henry, "Causeway”; Judd Hirsch, "The Fabelmans”; Brendan Gleeson, "Banshees on Inisherin”; Barry Keoghan, "Banshees of Inisherin”; Ke Huy Quan, "Everything Everywhere All at Once.”
The nominees for international film are: "All Quiet on the Western Front” (Germany); "Argentina, 1985” (Argentina); "Close” (Belgium); "EO” (Poland); "The Quiet Girl” (Ireland).
The nominees for original screenplay are: "Everything Everywhere All at Once”; "The Banshees of Inisherin”; "The Fabelmans”; "Tár”; "Triangle of Sadness.”
The nominees for best original score are: Volker Bertelmann, "All Quiet on the Western Front”; Justin Hurwitz, "Babylon”; Carter Burwell, "The Banshees of Inisherin”; Son Lux, "Everything Everywhere All at Once”; John Williams, "The Fabelmans.”