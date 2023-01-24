Actors Riz Ahmed and Allison Williams announced the 2023 Oscar nominees in Beverly Hills, California.

The nominees for best supporting actress are: Angela Bassett, "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”; Hong Chau, "The Whale”; Kerry Condon, "The Banshees of Inisherin”; Jamie Lee Curtis, "Everything Everywhere All at Once”; Stephanie Hsu, "Everything Everywhere All at Once.”

The nominees for best supporting actor are: Brian Tyree Henry, "Causeway”; Judd Hirsch, "The Fabelmans”; Brendan Gleeson, "Banshees on Inisherin”; Barry Keoghan, "Banshees of Inisherin”; Ke Huy Quan, "Everything Everywhere All at Once.”

British actor Rizwan Ahmed (L) and U.S. actress Allison Williams announce the nominees during the 95th Academy Awards nominations announcement at the Samuel Goldwyn Theater in Beverly Hills, California, Jan. 24, 2023. (Photo by Valerie Macon / AFP)

The nominees for international film are: "All Quiet on the Western Front” (Germany); "Argentina, 1985” (Argentina); "Close” (Belgium); "EO” (Poland); "The Quiet Girl” (Ireland).

The nominees for original screenplay are: "Everything Everywhere All at Once”; "The Banshees of Inisherin”; "The Fabelmans”; "Tár”; "Triangle of Sadness.”

The nominees for best original score are: Volker Bertelmann, "All Quiet on the Western Front”; Justin Hurwitz, "Babylon”; Carter Burwell, "The Banshees of Inisherin”; Son Lux, "Everything Everywhere All at Once”; John Williams, "The Fabelmans.”