The 56-year-old English actor Paul Grant, who had roles in great franchise movies such as "Star Wars" and "Harry Potter" passed away in London.

Grant was found collapsed outside King’s Cross station in London last Thursday afternoon.

"I’m heartbroken ... No girl deserves their dad to be taken away ... He was so well-known and loved (for his work). He’s gone too soon," his daughter, Sophie Jayne Grant, confirmed the death to Sky News.

Grant was pronounced dead at 3.49 a.m. Tuesday, but had been declared brain-dead following his collapse.

A London ambulance service spokesperson said they were called at 2.08 p.m. on Thursday to reports of an incident at St. Pancras Station, Euston Road.

"We sent an ambulance crew and a medic in a response car. We treated a man at the scene and took him to hospital as a priority," said the spokesperson.

Grant played an Ewok in "Return of the Jedi," and a goblin in "Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone." He also appeared in the 1986 film "Labyrinth" and "Willow" in 1988.