In a follow-up to Tom Cruise's recent visit, another Hollywood A-lister graced the ancient city of Istanbul's streets. Renowned for his exceptional performances in movies like "The Machinist," "Batman" and "The Fighter," Christian Bale was spotted exploring the iconic Kapalıçarşı, or Grand Bazaar, just the other day.

This bustling marketplace, which is the world's first shopping center, has been a focal point of attention lately, attracting some of Hollywood's biggest names. Accompanied by director Christopher McQuarrie, Tom Cruise had arrived in Istanbul to scout locations for the shooting of the highly anticipated second part of "Mission: Impossible – Fatal Confrontation." As a special exception, the usually closed Grand Bazaar opened its doors on a Sunday to allow Cruise and his film crew to assess potential filming spots.

Following Cruise's footsteps, Christian Bale went to Istanbul, albeit for tourism purposes. The Hollywood star was spotted exploring the captivating charm of the city, with one of his stops being the illustrious Grand Bazaar. Climbing up to the bazaar's rooftop, the Oscar-winning actor struck a pose, capturing a memorable photograph of his visit.

The picture of Bale on the rooftop of Kapalıçarşı quickly spread across social media platforms, gaining attention from fans worldwide. The image was shared by the Grand Bazaar's board of directors' social media account, further fueling excitement among movie enthusiasts and locals alike.