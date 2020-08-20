My parents embody the motto of “America First,” so much so that their interest in my life in Turkey, beyond making sure I don’t walk home alone at night, has been little to none. Many women walk alone at night in Istanbul, and in the unusual instances when I have been unable to arrive home before sunset, I have never felt unsafe.

My parents appreciate the many photos I’ve sent from Turkey on an individual basis, but it has done little to change their perception of the country. The pictures have shown active churches, Christmas trees and the Jewish museum in Istanbul – all signs of the religious and lifestyle freedoms that Turks and foreign expats enjoy here.

A few months ago, they dropped the disappointing news that they do not plan to visit me in Turkey, so I had best book a ticket home. So, imagine my surprise when I visited them in the U.S. this month and discovered that they are addicted to a Turkish TV series titled “Kara Para Aşk” (“Black Money Love”), which released two seasons in 2014 and 2015.

“At first, we didn’t even know it was a Turkish series until someone in the show mentioned Istanbul,” my parents said. “We were like, ‘Our daughter lives there.’”

“Do you know any of those places?” they asked, as a scene set in front of the Maiden’s Tower in Istanbul’s Üsküdar district flashed across the screen. (I am now a part of their routine of watching multiple episodes each night.) “That’s my neighborhood,” I said, pleased by their newfound interest.

“Really? Wow, it’s amazing.”

“Yeah, I know. I’ve been trying to tell you.”

And I have. I consistently send them photos and videos of things I think they would like: Mediterranean beaches, churches from antiquity, delicious-looking food, a dog hitching a ride on the ferry to the hip Istanbul district of Beşiktaş, cats inside bright, blue, wooden cat houses with heart-shaped entrances, which are provided by the Üsküdar Municipality, and dolphins swimming in the Bosporus after the series of weekend lockdowns during the pandemic.

Still shot showing Engin Akyürek (L) and Tuba Büyüküstün in the series.

This all lends credence to something I’ve learned: Children, no matter how old they are, rarely have credibility with their parents.

But a Turkish TV series managed to accomplish what I could not – showing that Turkey is a fascinating and friendly place to visit, and there are plenty of things to discover and places to explore. Oh, and the furniture and jewelry are gorgeous, according to my mom.

My dad is particularly engrossed by “Kara Para Aşk.” His night doesn’t seem to be complete without it. He starts to fret when he thinks the series is nearing an end or if one of the heroes or heroines is in danger of being hurt or killed. When we’re making plans for the evening, he makes sure that “Kara Para Aşk” fits into the schedule.

My parents’ obsession with “Kara Para Aşk” illustrates the power of Turkish TV and cinema: It is possibly Turkey’s most effective public relations tool and tourism booster, transforming Turkey naysayers into fans with an insatiable appetite for the country and what it has to offer.

The shows’ spellbinding quality stems from the charm of Turkish culture and the directors’ and writers’ adept storytelling skills. The character development, romance, action, production quality and sudden twists in the plot keep viewers on the edges of their seats and foster emotional attachments to the characters. “There is so much going on that you have to keep watching it because you can’t miss part of it and know what’s happening, and that keeps your interest,” my dad said.

The caliber of Turkish-made shows likely accounts for its growing international popularity. Turkey ranks second after the U.S. in the export of TV series. Turkish-made shows reached a worldwide audience of more than 700 million people and aired in nearly 150 countries in 2019, according to an article by Daily Sabah, citing Turkish Trade Ministry data.

Gripping storyline

“Kara Para Aşk,” originally aired by the Turkish broadcaster ATV, revolves around the story of two strangers named Elif and Ömer. Played by renowned Turkish actress Tuba Büyüküstün, Elif is a successful jewelry designer living in Italy. She comes to Istanbul to spend her birthday with her family. Chief police officer Ömer, played by Engin Akyürek, is also in Istanbul to get engaged with his girlfriend Sibel.

These two very distant lives intersect when Ömer loses his fiance in a murder and Elif also experiences the pain of loss the same night. She loses her beloved, caring father. After their tense meeting with such events, they go their separate ways, but their paths cross again later.

While Ömer tries to find his fiance’s murderer, Elif learns that her father was indeed a mafia boss and discovers more dirt on him as time goes by. During this adventure, some get blinded by money, love or ambitions, however, Elif and Ömer's love will conquer all the difficulties that lie in their path.