The inspiring biographical film "A Piece of Grain," which tells the life story of Justice and Development Party (AK Party) Istanbul MP Serkan Bayram, has been honored with the Best International Independent Film Award at the London International Film Festival.

Directed by Doğan Ümit Karaca and featuring performances by Ahmet Kutsi Karadoğan, Deniz Arna and Erkan Bektaş, the film follows the remarkable journey of Bayram. As a baby, Bayram suffered severe burns over much of his body and lost both hands in a devastating wheat field fire. Despite these life-altering injuries, he went on to build a successful career and life, becoming a symbol of resilience and determination.

Sharing the news on social media, Bayram expressed his gratitude and pride: "Among 823 films from 106 countries, our film 'A Piece of Grain' was honored with the Best International Independent Film Award at this prestigious festival. We believed in the universal power of art and brought our story to the big screen. This meaningful award is a symbol of hard work, faith and perseverance."

Released in 2022, "A Piece of Grain" has already received acclaim at several international film festivals. With its powerful message and moving portrayal of overcoming adversity, the film continues to resonate with audiences around the world.