A universal festival is set to bring multilingual short films directed by women with different perspectives and stories in Istanbul this Thursday.

The four-day "Directed By Women Turkey" festival is the Türkiye leg of the #DirectedbyWomen Worldwide Film Viewing Party, which has been held in New York, Spain and many other places around the world for the last six years, the organizer said Monday.

The festival, which wraps up on Sunday, "aims to support the creative processes of women in the field of cinema, to encourage their production and to increase cultural and artistic interaction between female directors from different countries,” according to the statement.

All screenings for the festival will be held at Yeldeğirmeni Art Center free of charge with the support of the Kadıköy Municipality on Istanbul’s Anatolian side. Workshops and panel discussions will be also held on the sidelines of the event.

For more information, visit directedbywomenturkey.com.