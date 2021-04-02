The Istanbul Film Festival, organized by the Istanbul Foundation for Culture and Arts (IKSV) since 1984, kicked off on its online platform on April 1 this year. Supported by the Ministry of Culture and Tourism, the festival’s online screenings will continue throughout April and May.

The festival's National Competition, National Documentary Competition and National Short Film Competition will be held online and in movie theaters depending on the pandemic measures on May 20-29. Besides, the films in the International Competition and Gala sections of the festival will meet with the festival audience in June at open-air venues, movie theaters and online.

A still shot from “Luzzu.” (Courtesy of IKSV)

Among the festival’s National Competition jury is director Tolga Karaçelik; actress Ece Dizdar; theater director, designer, film production designer, art director and instructor Naz Erayda Kurdoğlu; film producer Nadir Öperli and writer Şebnem Işigüzel. The National Documentary Competition jury comprises of director Serdar Kökçeoğlu, director Martina Preissner and director Hasan Söylemez. Film critic and translator Selin Gürel, actress Nazlı Bulum and copywriter Engin Erden are The National Shot Film Competition jury.

The April program of the festival includes many successful productions like “El Agente Topo” (“The Mole Agent”), “Luzzu,” “Le Bonheur des uns...” (“A Friendly Tale”) and “Jak Najdalej Stad” (“I Never Cry”). You can check the program on the website of the festival.