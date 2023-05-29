In exciting news for "John Wick" fans, director Chad Stahelski's previous announcement of the continuation of the series has been officially confirmed by Lionsgate, the production company behind the action-packed franchise.

Following the recent box office triumph of "John Wick 4" earlier this year, which saw Keanu Reeves reprising his role in a captivating three-hour spectacle, the film shattered global box office records. Given its remarkable financial success, Lionsgate's desire to proceed with another installment in the series comes as no surprise.

During a recent investor meeting, Joe Drake, president of Lionsgate's Motion Picture Group, made the thrilling announcement that work has commenced on "John Wick 5." However, specific details regarding the cast, release date, and plot for the fifth film were not disclosed.

The conclusion of the series, aptly titled "John Wick: Chapter 4," poses a challenge for a potential sequel as it involves the funeral of the iconic character portrayed by Keanu Reeves. Nevertheless, as audiences never witness Wick's lifeless body, the fifth film's script could leverage this ambiguity to continue the story.

While the prospect of "John Wick 5" appearing in the near future remains unlikely because of the series' historical gaps of two to four years between films, fans can revel because Lionsgate is committed to delivering further adrenaline-pumping action.

John Wick 4 surpassed the remarkable milestone of $400 million in global box office revenue, solidifying its status as the most successful film in the franchise so far. The cumulative earnings of the four films have now surpassed the impressive mark of $1 billion.

Additionally, Drake unveiled that work is still underway for two other projects set in the John Wick universe. "The Continental," a highly anticipated series delving into the enigmatic world of assassins, is slated to debut in September 2023.

Meanwhile, the first spin-off film titled "Ballerina," set between the events of John Wick 3 and 4, will star Ana de Armas and aims for a theatrical release on June 7, 2024.