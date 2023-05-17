Kate Winslet and Ben Whishaw emerge victorious at the BAFTA Television Awards, as Winslet delivers a powerful plea against harmful social media content.

Winslet was recognized for her portrayal of a mother of a teenager consumed by social media in “I am Ruth,” a mini-series in which she starred alongside her real-life daughter, Mia Threapleton.

“‘I Am Ruth’ was made... for families who feel that they are held hostage by the perils of the online world, for parents who wish they could still communicate with their teenagers but who no longer can,” Winslet said.

“And for young people who have become addicted to social media and its darker sides: This does not need to be your life. To people in power and those who can make a change: Please, criminalize harmful content. Please eradicate harmful content. We don’t want it. We want our children back.”

Winslet also referenced Threapleton in her speech: “If I could break it in half, I would give the other half to my daughter... we did this together, kiddo.”

Whishaw won for his portrayal of a doctor working in an obstetrics ward at a London hospital in the medical comedy-drama “This is Going to Hurt,” based on former doctor Adam Kay’s memoir.

Dublin-set “Bad Sisters” won the drama series categories and a supporting actress prize for Anne-Marie Duff. The best-supporting actor went to Adeel Akhtar for the crime drama “Sherwood.”

The final season of “Derry Girls” won scripted comedy while the Netflix series “Dahmer-Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story” won the international category.

BBC One’s coverage of the “Party at the Palace” celebrations marking Queen Elizabeth’s 70 years on the throne last June won the live event section.

A sketch showing the late monarch having tea with Paddington Bear, voiced by Whishaw, won the memorable moment award, voted for by the public.