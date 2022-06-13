Two-time Academy Award winner, actor Kevin Spacey has been formally charged for sexual offenses against three men in the United Kingdom. The British police said Monday that the Hollywood actor is likely to appear in the court in London this week.

Spacey, 62, is accused of four counts of sexual assault and one count of causing a person to engage in penetrative sexual activity without consent. Spacey was questioned by British police in 2019 about claims by several men that he had assaulted them. The former "House of Cards" star ran London's Old Vic theater between 2004 and 2015.

Spacey is due to appear at London's Westminster Magistrates Court on Thursday. The alleged incidents took place in London between March 2005 and August 2008, and one in western England in April 2013. The victims are now in their 30s and 40s. The Crown Prosecution Service authorized charges against Spacey last month.

Spacey won a best supporting actor Academy Award for the 1995 film "The Usual Suspects" and a lead actor Oscar for the 1999 movie "American Beauty." But his celebrated career came to an abrupt halt in 2017 when actor Anthony Rapp accused the star of assaulting him at a party in the 1980s, when Rapp was a teenager. Spacey in October 2017 issued a general apology for his conduct.