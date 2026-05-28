Matthew Perry’s final chapter ended in a Los Angeles courtroom Wednesday, where the actor’s live-in assistant received a prison sentence that closed the sprawling criminal case tied to the beloved “Friends” star’s ketamine overdose death.

Kenneth Iwamasa, Perry’s longtime assistant and confidant, was sentenced to three years and five months in federal prison after admitting he played a central role in supplying and injecting the actor with ketamine during the final weeks of his life. Prosecutors said Iwamasa was more than an employee. He became Perry’s drug courier, caretaker and enabler during a deadly spiral that culminated in the actor’s death on Oct. 28, 2023.

“You were privy to his struggle with addiction,” U.S. District Judge Sherilyn Peace Garnett told the 60-year-old in court. “Your conduct was reckless, not just on the day of his death but in the days leading up to his death.”

The sentencing marked the final courtroom chapter in a case that exposed a dark network of doctors, dealers and associates who supplied Perry with ketamine despite his well-known history of addiction. Five people ultimately pleaded guilty, including physicians and a high-profile dealer prosecutors labeled the “Ketamine Queen.”

Still, much of the courtroom’s focus centered on Iwamasa, the man who rarely left Perry’s side in the actor’s final days.

Federal prosecutors said Perry was receiving six to eight ketamine injections a day near the end of his life, many administered personally by Iwamasa after learning the procedure from one of the doctors involved in the scheme. According to court filings, Perry’s final request to his assistant was chillingly direct.

“Shoot me up with a big one,” Perry allegedly told him hours before his death.

After administering several injections that day, Iwamasa left Perry alone at his Pacific Palisades home. When he returned, the actor was found dead in his hot tub. An autopsy later ruled ketamine as the primary cause of death, with drowning listed as a secondary factor.

The nearly three-hour hearing became an emotional tug-of-war over loyalty, addiction and responsibility.

Defense attorney Alan Eisner argued that Iwamasa was trapped in the orbit of a wealthy and globally famous employer whose demands dictated everything around him.

Kenneth Iwamasa (R), one of five people who pleaded guilty in the ketamine overdose death of actor Matthew Perry, and his attorney, Alan Eisner, leave federal court after his sentencing, Los Angeles, U.S., May 27, 2026. (AP Photo)

“His loyalty to Mr. Perry was paramount,” Eisner told the court. “He worshipped Mr. Perry. He looked up to Mr. Perry. All he did was please and accommodate Mr. Perry.”

Eisner pushed for a lighter punishment of six months in prison followed by home confinement, insisting Perry himself bore responsibility for his own addiction battle.

“Mr. Perry was not blameless,” he said.

Judge Garnett sharply rejected the notion that Iwamasa had no choice.

“Unwilling. Not unable,” she interrupted during arguments. “He could have said no.”

For Perry’s family, the pain in the courtroom was raw and deeply personal. The actor’s mother and sisters submitted letters making clear they believed Iwamasa betrayed the trust placed in him by those closest to Perry.

Perry’s stepfather, veteran “Dateline” journalist Keith Morrison, addressed the court directly and spoke with visible heartbreak.

“We really felt that he was part of the family,” Morrison said. “We trusted him implicitly.”

Morrison acknowledged the imbalance between celebrity employer and assistant, but said the decisions that led to Perry’s death were still conscious choices.

“You did the injections. You could have made the phone call,” he said. “But you didn’t.”

Lisa Ferguson, Perry’s longtime business manager and current estate executor, delivered the hearing’s harshest remarks, accusing Iwamasa of isolating Perry from sober companions and medical professionals to tighten his own influence over the actor.

“What you are is the monster that killed him,” Ferguson told him in court.

She said Iwamasa showed “not a shred of guilt or remorse” after Perry’s death and declared, “Matthew deserved to live. You don’t.”

Iwamasa faced Perry’s family while delivering a tearful apology.

“I’m horribly, horribly sorry,” he said. “I’m just so sorry to have done these illegal acts that I will forever regret.”

The case revealed how Perry’s search for ketamine expanded far beyond legal medical treatment. The actor had initially been prescribed the drug for depression therapy, an increasingly common but closely monitored practice. Prosecutors said Perry later sought larger quantities than doctors legally treating him would provide.

That demand opened the door to an underground supply chain involving physicians, brokers and dealers eager to profit from the actor’s addiction.

Among them was Dr. Salvador Plasencia, a Los Angeles-area physician who admitted selling Perry 20 vials of ketamine and teaching Iwamasa how to inject the drug. Prosecutors revealed Plasencia once texted another doctor, “I wonder how much this moron will pay?” after learning Perry was seeking more ketamine.

Plasencia was sentenced to 2 1/2 years in prison.

Another doctor, Mark Chavez, who operated a ketamine clinic in San Diego, admitted obtaining the drug through fraudulent means before passing it along to Plasencia. Chavez received eight months of home confinement and surrendered his medical license.

Erik Fleming, a former film producer turned addiction counselor, admitted helping connect Perry to dealers after relapsing into substance abuse himself. Prosecutors said Fleming supplied dozens of ketamine vials to Perry and profited from the sales. He was sentenced to two years in prison.

The harshest punishment went to Jasveen Sangha, the dealer prosecutors branded the “Ketamine Queen.” Authorities said Sangha supplied the fatal dose Perry used the day he died and operated a long-running drug network dealing ketamine, cocaine and methamphetamine from her home. She received a 15-year prison sentence, the stiffest penalty in the case.

Before Perry-related charges became public, Iwamasa initially lied to investigators and destroyed evidence tied to the actor’s drug use. But after federal agents searched Perry’s home in early 2024, he began cooperating and eventually became prosecutors’ key witness against the others involved.

Judge Garnett ultimately sided with prosecutors on the sentence length, though she stopped short of imposing harsher penalties tied to abuse of trust or financial exploitation.

“There is no hard evidence that you acted with malicious intent,” she told Iwamasa, “though some would disagree.”

In addition to prison time, Iwamasa was fined $10,000 and ordered to serve two years of supervised release after his sentence. He must surrender to authorities on July 17.

Outside the courthouse, Morrison said the family was relieved the legal process had finally ended, though the pain remains permanent.

“It doesn’t change the fact that we’ve lost him,” he said. “That he’s dead, and that my wife is broken.”

Perry rose to international fame alongside Courteney Cox, Jennifer Aniston, Matt LeBlanc, David Schwimmer and Lisa Kudrow during the 10-season run of NBC’s “Friends” from 1994 to 2004, becoming one of television’s most recognizable stars while privately battling addiction for decades.