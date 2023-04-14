Warner Bros. Discovery unveils new streaming service while announcing that boy wizard Harry Potter is headed to television in the first series to be made with the author of the beloved books J. K. Rowling acting as an executive producer.

Meanwhile, prequel series to "Game of Thrones" is also in the works as the new service aims to combine iconic HBO programming such as "The Sopranos" with a mix of unscripted TV series from Discovery in a push to reap more subscribers from what so far has been a muddled media merger.

Warner Bros Discovery announced the series as part of the company's plans for its Max streaming service, which combines HBO Max with unscripted programming from Discovery.

The seven Harry Potter books have sold over 600 million copies worldwide. They were adapted into blockbuster movies starring Daniel Radcliffe that grossed $7.7 billion globally from 2001 to 2011.

The upcoming series will feature a new cast, and each season will be devoted to one of Rowling's books. The plan is for the series to unfold over 10 years.

Books from the Harry Potter series by author J.K. Rowling on a shelf inside Widnes Library in Widnes, U.K, Sept. 12, 2018. (Reuters Photo)

Rowling will serve as an executive producer on the show.

"I'm looking forward to being part of this new adaptation which will allow for depth and detail only afforded by a long-form television series," Rowling said in a statement.

Rowling has stirred controversy in recent years for comments that were criticized as trans-phobic. Harry Potter fan blogs and actors including Radcliffe objected to her remarks.

Other new shows coming to Max include a new "Game of Thrones" prequel, titled "A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms: The Hedge Knight," with author George R. R. Martin serving as executive producer.

The series will be set 100 years before the events of "Game of Thrones," a time when the Targaryen line holds the Iron Throne. The story will focus on a "young, naive but courageous knight" and his squire, the company said.

Warner Bros Discovery did not announce release dates for either show.