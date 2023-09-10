A new film by acclaimed Turkish director Nuri Bilge Ceylan, “About Dry Grasses,” which garnered a lot of praise at this year’s Cannes Film Festival, will be vying in the “Best International Film” category for the 96th Academy Awards (Oscars).

A selection committee of 15 representatives from professional organizations in the film industry met to evaluate and determine Türkiye’s nominee.

During the meeting, which assessed seven films submitted to the Cinema Professional Unions Solidarity, Nuri Bilge Ceylan’s “About Dry Grasses,” featuring award-winning actress Merve Dizdar, was selected as Türkiye’s nominee for “Best International Film.”

The award ceremony in the United States is scheduled for next March.

The drama focuses on a young teacher who hopes to be appointed to the Turkish metropolis Istanbul after his mandatory assignment at a small village in eastern Türkiye.

The film, jointly produced by the Turkish public broadcaster TRT and ARTE France, premiered Friday. The over three-hour film stars Deniz Celiloğlu, Merve Dizdar, Musab Ekici and Ece Bağcı.