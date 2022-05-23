Iranian-Danish director Ali Abbasi's "Holy Spider" screened at the Cannes Film Festival on Sunday offers a glance into a new cinematic genre: Persian noir.
The movie takes viewers to the outskirts of an Iranian city, where serial killer Saeed Hanaei, played by Mehdi Bajestani, hunts down destitute prostitutes in what he sees as a cleansing mission.
Pursuing him, investigative journalist Rahimi, played by Zar Amir Ebrahimi, suspects local corruption is hampering his arrest.
"We want to build a universe, a universe which is dark, which has an underbelly, which has vice, which has trouble, which has all sorts of conflicts ongoing," said Abbasi. "Is that an accurate portrait of Iran?"
The movie shows a society that is unforgiving to those who deviate from its religious rules. When the real-life "spider killer" was caught in 2001, he found support for his argument that he was stamping out what he called moral corruption, although he was convicted and executed the following year.
"I'm talking about a real case – we didn't know ... would he be convicted? Would he be punished?" said Abbasi.
The movie, distributed by Metropolitan Filmexport, is one of 21 films vying for the festival’s top prize, the Palme d’Or. Abbasi won the Cannes prize in the "Un Certain Regard," category in 2018 with "Border."
Describing the contradictory nature of Iranian society, where women may be highly trained doctors and engineers but are also subject to tight controls over what they wear and how they look in public, the director said he sought to expose these tensions.
"This picture is not one-sided. There is reason to hope. There's also reason to fear," he said.
Also, the director said that he sees his country's cinematic tradition as "too damned metaphorical" and believes that films should be more direct.
"I don't feel at home in Iranian cinema," Abbasi said.
"There's always a flower blowing in the wind that's supposed to be a symbol for some damned thing or other," he said. "I think a film is a smack in the teeth – it's not a damned bouquet."
Please click to read our informative text prepared pursuant to the Law on the Protection of Personal Data No. 6698 and to get information about the cookies used on our website in accordance with the relevant legislation.
6698 sayılı Kişisel Verilerin Korunması Kanunu uyarınca hazırlanmış aydınlatma metnimizi okumak ve sitemizde ilgili mevzuata uygun olarak kullanılan çerezlerle ilgili bilgi almak için lütfen tıklayınız.