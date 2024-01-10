The globally renowned film and TV database IMDb recently revealed its list of the all-time best Turkish series, with the second season of the series "Persona" ("Şahsiyet") claiming the top spot.

Among a diverse array of Turkish productions spanning different genres and eras, "Persona" claimed the number one position on the list, with other notable series like "Kuş Uçuşu" and "Gibi" following in the top 10 ranks.

Directed by Onur Saylak and scripted by the eminent writer Hakan Günday, "Persona," produced under the Ay Yapım banner, boasts an ensemble cast for its new season. Alongside Haluk Bilginer and Erdal Özyağcılar, the series features accomplished names such as Cansu Dere and Şebnem Bozoklu.

A still shot shows the veteran actor Erdal Özyağcılar in the "Şahsiyet II. Fasıl" ("Persona Chapter II")

"Persona," the first domestic production to premiere in Hollywood, garnered critical acclaim and international recognition. In 2019, at the 47th International Emmy Awards, Haluk Bilginer received the best actor award for outstanding performance in the series.

This triumph further cements the impact and quality of Turkish television productions on a global scale, with "Persona" rightfully claiming its place among the most exceptional series in television history.