Razzie Awards, a humorous counterpoint to the Oscars that honors the worsts of the cinematography world, announced the nominations for 2023.

"Blonde," a biographical film that explores the exploitation of Marilyn Monroe, led this year's Razzie nominations with eight nods, including one for worst picture. At the same time, multiple Oscar winners Tom Hanks landed in the worst actor and worst supporting actor race.

"Blonde" received a Razzie nomination for worst picture, two nominations for worst supporting actors, two for worst screen couples, and nods for worst remake, worst director, and worst screenplay.

Director Andrew Dominik and Netflix already have faced harsh judgment for what critics called a sexist and cruel depiction of Monroe, who was portrayed by Ana De Armas.

New York Times Film critic Manohla Dargis wrote: "Given all the indignities and horrors that Marilyn Monroe endured during her 36 years, it is a relief that she didn't have to suffer through the vulgarities of 'Blonde,' the latest necrophiliac entertainment to exploit her."

The Razzies also did not favor Hanks this season, nominating him for the worst actor as Geppetto in Disney's "Pinocchio" and worst supporting actor as Colonel Tom Parker in "Elvis."

Tom Hanks was short-listed by the tongue-in-cheek awards for his roles as Presley's manager in the rock 'n' roll biopic "Elvis," and Geppetto in Disney's critically slated live-action "Pinocchio" remake.

A press release from organizers of the Razzies dubbed Hanks' "Elvis" role as "2022's most widely derided performance," and piled on a further nomination for "worst screen couple" to "Tom Hanks & His Latex-Laden Face (and Ludicrous Accent)."

While "Elvis" and its star Austin Butler have generally received acclaim, Hanks' appearance as his exploitative manager Colonel Tom Parker was panned by many critics.

A New York Times review said Hanks appears "with a mountain of prosthetic goo, a bizarre accent and a yes-it's-really-me twinkle in his eyes" and portrays Parker as "part small-time grifter, part full-blown Mephistopheles."

"Disney's Pinocchio" was among five "worst picture" nominees for the annual Golden Raspberry – or Razzie – awards, as was the controversial Marilyn Monroe biopic "Blonde."

Also in the running were regular Razzies punching bag Jared Leto and his Spider-Man spinoff "Morbius."

Last year, Leto was named worst supporting actor for his dazzling performance – complete with a campy Italian accent and heavy prosthetics – in "House of Gucci."

The Razzies are usually announced the day before the Oscars, mocking the following night's self-congratulatory Tinseltown back-slapping.

But last year, the Razzies were left embarrassed after jokingly creating a new category labeled "Worst Performance by Bruce Willis in a 2021 Movie" to accommodate all of the former "Die Hard" star's questionable output.

Organizers rescinded the prize after his family revealed Willis suffered from a cognitive illness called aphasia.