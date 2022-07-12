“Stranger Things” will be getting a live-action spin-off series and stage play soon, Netflix has announced.

Few details about either project in development were included in the announcement, which says the spinoff show will be “based on an original idea” by franchise creators Ross and Matt Duffer.

The stage play, too, will be set “within the world and mythology” of “Stranger Things,” Netflix said.

Netflix debuted the first seven episodes of “Stranger Things” Season 4 in May and released the season’s final two episodes at the start of July.

A fifth and final season of the popular supernatural show has been picked up by the streaming service but doesn’t have a release date yet.

The 1980s-set series centers on strange phenomena that wreak havoc within the sleepy town of Hawkins, Indiana, after portals to a dangerous alternate dimension are opened.

The Duffer Brothers previously teased in February that there are “many more exciting stories to tell within the world of 'Stranger Things'” beyond the main series.