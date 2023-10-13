“Stardust,” based on renowned Turkish author Mustafa Kutlu’s novel, won the “Best Movie Award” at the 3rd Korkut Ata Turkic World Film Festival organized by the International Organization of Turkic Culture (Türksoy) in Baku on Friday.

Produced jointly by Sinehane and 24 Kare Film, Stardust is based on the heartwarming story of two siblings.

Producer Ahmet Sönmez received the award from the head of Baku Media Center, Arzu Aliyeva at the ceremony organized in Haydar Aliyev center.

The movie hit the silver screen on Sept. 22.