TikTok has permanently suspended the advertising account promoting "Musk," a documentary about billionaire Elon Musk, citing repeated violations of its political-content policies, The Hollywood Reporter reported Saturday.

Distributor Bleecker Street was informed Friday afternoon that its advertising account would face a permanent suspension, preventing the company from purchasing ads or paying to promote content about the film.

The documentary's regular, unpaid TikTok account remains active, but Bleecker Street can no longer purchase advertisements or pay to boost its posts, according to the report.

A Bleecker Street spokesperson confirmed the suspension and expressed disappointment over its timing, as the documentary expanded to more than 470 theaters across North America. The company is appealing the decision.

TikTok cited a "level of severity with political-policy violations" in correspondence with the distributor, warning that "some violations trigger immediate suspension."

The platform had previously rejected paid advertising for the documentary's trailer, while Meta and Google-owned YouTube initially rejected similar ads before reversing their decisions. Musk-owned X has also refused to carry advertising for the film.

Directed by Oscar-winning filmmaker Alex Gibney, Musk examines the billionaire's business empire, his acquisition of Twitter and his political activities, including his involvement with the U.S. Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE).

The nearly four-hour documentary earned $70,000 from four theaters in New York and Los Angeles during its opening weekend before expanding to dozens of cities across North America.

The film is also scheduled to stream on HBO in 2027.