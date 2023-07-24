Hollywood's A-list actor Tom Cruise and renowned filmmaker Christopher McQuarrie have descended upon the city of Istanbul to shoot the much-anticipated second installment of the "Mission: Impossible - Deadly Confrontation" film series. The film crew recently paid a visit to the iconic Kapalıçarşı (Grand Bazaar) to scout locations and set the stage for some adrenaline-pumping action sequences.

Accompanied by the crew, the Academy Award-winning director Christopher McQuarrie, known for his work in "The Usual Suspects" and other successful projects, has carefully mapped out the picturesque settings within Kapalıçarşı to showcase the city's unique charm.

On Sunday, the film's team was caught on a security camera as they wandered through the bustling corridors of the historic bazaar. McQuarrie, sporting a stylish hat, along with the rest of the crew, were seen soaking in the grandeur of the centuries-old market, which traditionally closes its doors on Sundays.